UNI star AJ Green getting hip injury evaluated

Antwan Kimmons taking leave of absence

Northern Iowa's AJ Green (4) drives past Drake's Noah Thomas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson revealed on his weekly radio show Thursday night that junior guard AJ Green will miss Friday’s game against St. Ambrose as he gets a hip injury evaluated.

Green has been dealing with hip pain for a while, but recently it worsened, provoking Jacobson, Green and his family to seek out multiple doctors for the best path forward.

Jacobson said that two options are currently on the table for last year’s Missouri Valley Conference player of the year — rest, rehab and play through it or have season-ending surgery. The 14th-year coach also suggested that Green’s multiple doctor visits could present them with a new, third option.

Jacobson also revealed that sophomore guard Antwan Kimmons is taking a leave of absence from the team to help his family back in Minnesota with challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacobson added that he’s had good, productive talks with Kimmons and he expects him to return to the team at an undetermined date.

An update on Green’s status is expected on Friday.

Cole Bair, correspondent

