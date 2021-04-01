UNI-South Dakota football game canceled

UNI Panthers

CEDAR FALLS — The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Thursday that Friday’s game between Northern Iowa and South Dakota has been canceled.

The game, scheduled for the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., was called “due to a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing in USD’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.”

UNI (3-3) has one remaining game on its schedule, a home contest against North Dakota State on April 10. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at the UNI-Dome.

 

