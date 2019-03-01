On UNI Podcast: MVC men's basketball tournament seeding scenarios

On this week’s episode of the On UNI Podcast, WCF Courier sportswriter Nick Petaros and Gazette correspondent Cole Bair begin with a recap of UNI’s closely-fought 56-55 loss to Loyola on Wednesday night.

We analyze what a run at the MVC tournament will require of the Panthers (14-16, 9-8) and discuss the current seed scenarios and give our predictions. We wrap up the podcast by looking ahead to UNI’s regular-season finale against Indiana State (14-15, 6-11).

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.