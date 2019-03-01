UNI Panthers

On UNI Podcast: MVC men's basketball tournament seeding scenarios

UNI's AJ Green looks for a pass as he is guarded by Loyola's Aher Uguak during Wednesday night's game at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. (Waterloo Courier)
Cole Bair, correspondent

On this week’s episode of the On UNI Podcast, WCF Courier sportswriter Nick Petaros and Gazette correspondent Cole Bair begin with a recap of UNI’s closely-fought 56-55 loss to Loyola on Wednesday night.

We analyze what a run at the MVC tournament will require of the Panthers (14-16, 9-8) and discuss the current seed scenarios and give our predictions. We wrap up the podcast by looking ahead to UNI’s regular-season finale against Indiana State (14-15, 6-11).

