Keys to UNI basketball's offensive efficiency, previewing Drake: On UNI Podcast

This week’s On UNI Podcast with Nick Petaros of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier begins with a recap of the Panthers’ 63-51 win at Valparaiso Wednesday night. We look at the efficiency of UNI’s offense and its continued ability to find ways to win when key players struggle.

We analyze the Panthers’ (20-3, 9-2) pace of play and offensive versatility.

We cap the podcast previewing UNI’s game Saturday against in-state rival Drake (16-8, 6-5) that will be played in front of a sold-out McLeod Center.

