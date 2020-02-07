ON UNI PODCAST

Keys to UNI basketball's offensive efficiency, previewing Drake: On UNI Podcast

And recapping Panthers' win over Valparaiso

ON UNI PODCAST ARTICLES

04:01PM | Fri, February 07, 2020

Keys to UNI basketball's offensive efficiency, previewing Drake: On UNI Podcast

04:26PM | Thu, January 30, 2020

On UNI Podcast: Another blowout of Missouri State, AJ Green's workload, at-large ...

05:10PM | Sat, January 25, 2020

On UNI Podcast: UNI's turnover issues at SIU, previewing Loyola-Chicago

08:52PM | Thu, January 16, 2020

AJ Green's continued excellence, Isaiah Brown's emergence among top UNI basketba ...

05:02PM | Thu, January 09, 2020

What UNI basketball's win over Indiana State says about rotation going forward ...

02:33PM | Fri, January 03, 2020

On UNI Podcast: It's time for Panther basketball! (Conference season is upon us)
View More ON UNI PODCAST Articles
Cole Bair, correspondent
Northern Iowa's AJ Green during the team's media day at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 20
Northern Iowa's AJ Green during the team's media day at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

This week’s On UNI Podcast with Nick Petaros of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier begins with a recap of the Panthers’ 63-51 win at Valparaiso Wednesday night. We look at the efficiency of UNI’s offense and its continued ability to find ways to win when key players struggle.

We analyze the Panthers’ (20-3, 9-2) pace of play and offensive versatility.

We cap the podcast previewing UNI’s game Saturday against in-state rival Drake (16-8, 6-5) that will be played in front of a sold-out McLeod Center.

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

Cole Bair, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE ON UNI PODCAST ARTICLES ...

On UNI Podcast: Another blowout of Missouri State, AJ Green's workload, at-large hopes

On UNI Podcast: UNI's turnover issues at SIU, previewing Loyola-Chicago

AJ Green's continued excellence, Isaiah Brown's emergence among top UNI basketball storylines

What UNI basketball's win over Indiana State says about rotation going forward

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A Cedar Rapids brewery was targeted by hateful comments for its drag fundraisers. Now locals are rallying to defend it

University of Iowa trainer saves student after heart attack at Hawkeye basketball practice

Cedar Rapids homeowners face lower tax bills but more bus service

Cedar Rapids homeless shelter takes stricter stance on bad behavior after increase in police calls

University of Iowa doctors reshape child's face and future

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.