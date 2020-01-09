ON UNI PODCAST

What UNI basketball's win over Indiana State says about rotation going forward

On UNI Podcast: Checking in on the Panthers' NCAA Tournament at-large chances

05:02PM | Thu, January 09, 2020

Northern Iowa Panthers guard Antwan Kimmons (22) drives up the court in the first half at a UNI Panthers men's basketball game with the Marshall Herd at the McLeod Center in Cedar Ralls on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Nick Petaros of the Waterloo Courier is back for another week of the On UNI Podcast.

We begin by discussing Northern Iowa’s 68-60 home win over Indiana State Tuesday night and how it got that win in atypical fashion. We discuss UNI’s three freshmen having good-sized roles in Tuesday’s win, how the rotation might change as a result going forward, the Panthers’ improved rebounding and defending without fouling against the Sycamores.

We wonder how much playing time could be in store for freshman forward James Betz, who’s now played in 10 of UNI’s 15 games.

We analyze Saturday’s UNI (13-2, 2-1) game at Missouri State (8-8, 2-1) and check back in on the Panthers’ NCAA Tournament at-large chances.

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

