UNI men's basketball sophomore Noah Carter enters transfer portal

Northern Iowa's Noah Carter (35) looks to pass as Drake's D.J. Wilkins defend during the second half of an NCAA college
Northern Iowa's Noah Carter (35) looks to pass as Drake's D.J. Wilkins defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)
Cole Bair, correspondent

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa sophomore forward Noah Carter has entered the transfer portal.

Carter averaged 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season for the Panthers. The Dubuque Senior grad scored a career-high 28 points and hit a school-record nine 3-pointers in UNI’s season-opener against Western Kentucky.

He was in and out of coach Ben Jacobson’s starting lineup this past season, starting 14 of UNI’s 25 games.

With the additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter has three years of eligibility remaining.

