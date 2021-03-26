UNI men's basketball sophomore Noah Carter enters transfer portal

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa sophomore forward Noah Carter has entered the transfer portal.

Carter averaged 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season for the Panthers. The Dubuque Senior grad scored a career-high 28 points and hit a school-record nine 3-pointers in UNI’s season-opener against Western Kentucky.

He was in and out of coach Ben Jacobson’s starting lineup this past season, starting 14 of UNI’s 25 games.

With the additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter has three years of eligibility remaining.