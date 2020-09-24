UNI football schedule: Spring season set to begin in February

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s spring football season has finally come into focus.

When the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced the postponement of its fall season to the spring on Aug. 7 it did so without a spring start date or any knowledge of how the NCAA would reconcile moving the 24-team FCS Playoffs into 2021.

Tuesday the FCS’ spring season began to feel real when the NCAA Division I board of directors voted for a trimmed down 16-team FCS playoffs that will begin April 24. The FCS championship game will return to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and be played sometime between May 14-16.

Along with reducing the playoff field, the board of directors voted to allot one automatic bid to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) champion, leaving only five at-large bids for its spring playoff.

The MVFC moved quickly after the board of directors vote and has kept its original eight-game conference schedules intact — only adjusting the order of games to mitigate against early season outdoor games.

Week 1 is scheduled for Feb. 20. The last week of the regular season is April 10. Playoff pairings will be announced on April 18.

UNI football schedule

Feb. 20 — Illinois State

Feb. 27 — at South Dakota

March 6 — Missouri State

March 13 — at Western Illinois

March 20 — at Southern Illinois

March 27 — at Youngstown State

April 3 — Bye

April 10 — North Dakota State

April 17 — South Dakota State

No kickoff times have been announced and decisions on fan attendance will be decided before the season by each university dependent on local and state guidelines.