Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sports writer Jim Nelson joins this week’s On UNI Podcast and we begin by recapping UNI’s 42-27 win over South Dakota last Saturday.

We discuss what it will take for UNI’s offense to not be so big-play reliant.

We cap the podcast analyzing Saturday’s matchup against Missouri State and how we see the Panthers attacking the Bears offensively and defensively.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.