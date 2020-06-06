UNI bringing back athletes starting Monday

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s athletics department has a plan to begin bringing its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts, beginning as soon as Monday, according to a release sent out from the university Saturday morning.

UNI athletics director David Harris issued the following statement:

“We are committed to partnering with health experts and complying with public health officials,” Harris said. “Our goal is to minimize the risk among student-athletes while helping them prepare for the possible upcoming sports seasons.

“We plan to be proactive, diligent and collaborative in our approach. The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff is our top priority”

Upperclassman football players will be the first student-athletes allowed to return to campus on Monday. Their return will coincide with what UNI is calling a “resocialization process” that includes a number of health screening protocols. Beyond its original health protocols, the athletics training staff will monitor athletes daily, which will include temperature checks.

Social distancing will be in place for voluntary workouts, along with personal protective equipment requirements and limits on group sizes.

Men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country will be allowed to return to campus June 15. All other sports will be permitted to return June 29.