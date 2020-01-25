ON UNI PODCAST

05:10PM | Sat, January 25, 2020

On UNI Podcast: UNI's turnover issues at SIU, previewing Loyola-Chicago

Cole Bair, correspondent
Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson walks off the court following a win at a UNI Panthers men's basketball ga
Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson walks off the court following a win at a UNI Panthers men's basketball game with the Marshall Herd at the McLeod Center in Cedar Ralls on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Panthers won, 88-80. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Nick Petaros of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier joins Gazette correspondent Cole Bair for another episode of the On UNI Podcast.

We recap UNI’s (16-3, 5-2) 68-66 loss at Southern Illinois (10-10, 4-3) Wednesday night and analyze another bout of turnover issues.

We discuss Luke McDonnell getting minutes at the backup 5 and what to make of how things have trended at the 2-guard spot.

We wrap up with a preview of Sunday’s game against first-place Loyola-Chicago (14-6, 6-1).

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

 

