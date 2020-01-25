On UNI Podcast: UNI's turnover issues at SIU, previewing Loyola-Chicago

Nick Petaros of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier joins Gazette correspondent Cole Bair for another episode of the On UNI Podcast.

We recap UNI’s (16-3, 5-2) 68-66 loss at Southern Illinois (10-10, 4-3) Wednesday night and analyze another bout of turnover issues.

We discuss Luke McDonnell getting minutes at the backup 5 and what to make of how things have trended at the 2-guard spot.

We wrap up with a preview of Sunday’s game against first-place Loyola-Chicago (14-6, 6-1).

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.