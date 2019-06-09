On UNI Podcast: UNI men's basketball associate head coach Kyle Green

Northern Iowa men’s basketball associate head coach Kyle Green joins the On UNI Podcast to discuss the Panthers’ upcoming overseas trip to Italy as well as recent rule changes approved this week that includes moving the 3-point line back to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches.

Green also reveals what rules he’d change if given the opportunity and gives his thoughts on how things are playing out with the transfer portal.

