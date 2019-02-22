On UNI Podcast: Panthers beat Missouri State, Valley gets cloudier

Gazette correspondent Cole Bair and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Nick Petaros begin the 11th episode of the On UNI Podcast with a recap of UNI’s 63-43 road win over Missouri State on Wednesday night.

Cole and Nick analyze the Panthers’ offense and defense, discuss the likely scenarios of the Missouri Valley Conference with three games remaining, predict the MVC tournament’s Thursday teams and look ahead to Saturday’s tilt between UNI and Valparaiso in Cedar Falls.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.