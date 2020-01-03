On UNI Podcast: It's time for Panther basketball! (Conference season is upon us)

Nick Petaros of the Waterloo Courier joins the show to discuss the great start of Northern Iowa’s season, plus a stumble going into conference play.

After an 11 win, 1 loss start to the nonconference season, the Panthers dropped a disappointing conference season opener to Illinois State 76 - 70 on New Year’s Eve. Will this herald more losses to come? Or can the Panthers shake off the deja vu of stubbing their toes at the beginning of the season to return to their winning ways?

