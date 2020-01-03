UNI Panthers

On UNI Podcast: It's time for Panther basketball! (Conference season is upon us)

Northern Iowa Panthers center Justin Dahl (15) and Northern Iowa Panthers guard Antwan Kimmons (22) bump fists near the end of the second half at a UNI Panthers men’s basketball game with the Marshall Herd at the McLeod Center in Cedar Ralls on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Panthers won, 88-80. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Cole Bair, correspondent

Nick Petaros of the Waterloo Courier joins the show to discuss the great start of Northern Iowa’s season, plus a stumble going into conference play.

After an 11 win, 1 loss start to the nonconference season, the Panthers dropped a disappointing conference season opener to Illinois State 76 - 70 on New Year’s Eve. Will this herald more losses to come? Or can the Panthers shake off the deja vu of stubbing their toes at the beginning of the season to return to their winning ways?

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.

 

