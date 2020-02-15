ON UNI PODCAST

On UNI Podcast: Is UNI's defense good enough to run the table in the MVC?

Tough stretch begins Saturday at Loyola-Chicago

11:18AM | Sat, February 15, 2020

On UNI Podcast: Is UNI's defense good enough to run the table in the MVC?

Cole Bair, correspondent
Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson speaks to AJ Green (4) and Trae Berhow (11) during a game at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls last season. (The Gazette)

Nick Petaros of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is back for episode 47 of the On UNI Podcast.

We begin with a recap of UNI’s 71-63 win over Illinois State Wednesday night, which included AJ Green surpassing 1,000 career points.

We analyze whether or not the Panthers defense is good enough to not drop a game in a tough upcoming stretch of road games.

Finally, we look ahead at UNI’s road game against second-place Loyola-Chicago that’s set for Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

