On UNI Podcast: UNI men's basketball 2018-19 season in review

Gazette correspondent Cole Bair and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Nick Petaros recap Northern Iowa’s run at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament that ended in a 57-54 loss to Bradley on Sunday in the championship game.

They recap the season and individual performances, look ahead to next season, and wrap the podcast with Nick’s ideas for summer courses current Panthers should enroll in.

