UNI Panthers

On UNI Podcast: UNI men's basketball 2018-19 season in review

Northern Iowa's AJ Green drives past Bradley's Luqman Lundy in Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. (Joe Puetz/USA TODAY Sports)
Northern Iowa's AJ Green drives past Bradley's Luqman Lundy in Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. (Joe Puetz/USA TODAY Sports)
Cole Bair, correspondent

Gazette correspondent Cole Bair and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Nick Petaros recap Northern Iowa’s run at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament that ended in a 57-54 loss to Bradley on Sunday in the championship game.

They recap the season and individual performances, look ahead to next season, and wrap the podcast with Nick’s ideas for summer courses current Panthers should enroll in.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.

Cole Bair, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE UNI Panthers ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

UNI women's basketball battled injuries to earn No. 3 seed in MVC tournament

NCAA wrestling brackets: Iowa's Alex Marinelli earns top seed at 165

Is third place in Big Ten wrestling the new normal for Iowa?

UNI's Ben Jacobson reflects on critical call in MVC championship loss to Bradley

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Paving for Progress: See what roads are on the list for Cedar Rapids

Podcast: On Iowa Politics talks Beto to Iowa, and post funnel week bills

See what road upgrades are happening in the Corridor this spring

New Hartford man sentenced to 10 years for selling over five pounds of ice meth

New Hampton man charged with child sexual exploitation, child pornography

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.