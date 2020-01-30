On UNI Podcast: Another blowout of Missouri State, AJ Green's workload, at-large hopes

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Nick Petaros and I begin this episode of the On UNI Podcast recapping UNI’s 95-66 win against Missouri State Wednesday night that put the Panthers into first place of the Missouri Valley Conference after Loyola-Chicago’s loss at Southern Illinois.

We analyze the heavy minutes AJ Green has played in nine conference games and check back in on the likelihood of the Panthers (18-3, 7-2) getting an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

We cap the podcast previewing UNI’s game at Evansville (9-13, 0-9) set for this Saturday at 1 p.m. (Fox Sports Midwest, ESPN3).

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.