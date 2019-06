Northern Iowa men’s basketball redshirt sophomore forward Austin Phyfe joins this week’s On UNI Podcast.

Phyfe talks about his dealings from last preseason until now with vasovagal syncope, which kept him off the floor for the 2018-19 season. He also discusses how his game has improved, what he’s focused in his return to game action, the Panthers’ upcoming overseas trip to Italy and much more.

