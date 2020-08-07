Missouri Valley Football Conference to cancel 2020 fall season

CEDAR FALLS — The Missouri Valley Football Conference will announce the cancellation of its 2020 fall season, a source told The Gazette on Friday.

An official announcement is expected later Friday.

The source added the MVFC will aim to play a season in the spring with March, April and May as its target months. Meanwhile, reports elsewhere indicate efforts will be made by a number of FCS leagues to play a spring season.

After the Big Sky and Pioneer League opted out of a fall season on Thursday and Friday, respectively, the FCS dropped below the 50-percent threshold of participation from its teams for the NCAA Board of Governors to approve fall playoffs and a championship game.

Drake athletics director Brian Hardin, whose football program is part of the Pioneer League, said Friday there is momentum toward a spring season, but the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and a potential lack of student-athlete participation could create obstacles just as difficult to navigate as those that exist currently.

If the MVFC, and any other FCS conferences, settle on a season that spans from March into May, several student-athletes who are potential 2020 NFL Draft prospects could decide to opt out.

Northern Iowa’s 2020 roster includes three potential NFL Draft prospects in offensive tackle Spencer Brown, defensive end Elerson G. Smith and defensive back Xavior Williams.

UNI’s MVFC rival North Dakota State also could see sophomore quarterback Trey Lance opt out of a spring season. He’s been regarded as a potential first-round selection.

FCS teams still can schedule nonconference games this fall and a source told The Gazette on Thursday that FBS teams haven’t ruled out keeping FCS teams on their fall schedules.

It’s unclear at this point if UNI will pursue any games this fall despite the MVFC’s cancellation.

This story will be updated upon an official announcement from the MVFC and UNI.