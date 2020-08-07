UNI Panthers

Missouri Valley Football Conference to cancel 2020 fall season

Spring season remains a possibility, but not certain

Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley walks down the sideline during the second quarter of their game at the UNI
Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley walks down the sideline during the second quarter of their game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
By Cole Bair, correspondent

CEDAR FALLS — The Missouri Valley Football Conference will announce the cancellation of its 2020 fall season, a source told The Gazette on Friday.

An official announcement is expected later Friday.

The source added the MVFC will aim to play a season in the spring with March, April and May as its target months. Meanwhile, reports elsewhere indicate efforts will be made by a number of FCS leagues to play a spring season.

After the Big Sky and Pioneer League opted out of a fall season on Thursday and Friday, respectively, the FCS dropped below the 50-percent threshold of participation from its teams for the NCAA Board of Governors to approve fall playoffs and a championship game.

Drake athletics director Brian Hardin, whose football program is part of the Pioneer League, said Friday there is momentum toward a spring season, but the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and a potential lack of student-athlete participation could create obstacles just as difficult to navigate as those that exist currently.

If the MVFC, and any other FCS conferences, settle on a season that spans from March into May, several student-athletes who are potential 2020 NFL Draft prospects could decide to opt out.

Northern Iowa’s 2020 roster includes three potential NFL Draft prospects in offensive tackle Spencer Brown, defensive end Elerson G. Smith and defensive back Xavior Williams.

UNI’s MVFC rival North Dakota State also could see sophomore quarterback Trey Lance opt out of a spring season. He’s been regarded as a potential first-round selection.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

FCS teams still can schedule nonconference games this fall and a source told The Gazette on Thursday that FBS teams haven’t ruled out keeping FCS teams on their fall schedules.

It’s unclear at this point if UNI will pursue any games this fall despite the MVFC’s cancellation.

This story will be updated upon an official announcement from the MVFC and UNI.

By Cole Bair, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE UNI Panthers ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

FCS college football season inching closer toward postponement to spring

Missouri Valley Football Conference waiting on others before making 2020 season decision

Season uncertain, UNI football coach Mark Farley just happy to be back with players

Coralville set to host USA Wrestling Senior Nationals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch: Jerry Burns sentenced to life without parole in Michelle Martinko murder

$21 million in COVID-19 aid goes toward Iowa computer system

Squaw Creek Park is getting a name change, from trope to possible tribute

University of Iowa spent hundreds of thousands on searches for recently departed leaders

Clothing, footwear purchases in Iowa exempt from sales tax Friday, Saturday

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.