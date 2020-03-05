MVC men's basketball tournament 2020: Arch Madness bracket, schedule, TV listings

Northern Iowa enters this week’s Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament as the No. 1-seed, seeking a tournament title to go with its outright regular-season championship.

The Panthers clinched the top spot with a 70-43 win over Drake on Saturday and will play in a quarterfinal game Friday afternoon at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

UNI has won the tournament five times, in 2004, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2016.

The tournament tips off Thursday night, with the championship game set for Sunday. The winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Here is the complete schedule, including TV listings. We’ll update this post with scores and more throughout the week.

All times central.

First round — Thursday, March 5

(8) Drake vs. (9) Illinois State, 6 p.m. (FS Midwest, NBCS Chicago+, FS Kansas City, FS Indiana, ESPN+)

(7) Valparaiso vs. (10) Evansville, 8 p.m. (FS Midwest, NBCS Chicago+, FS Kansas City, FS Indiana, ESPN+)

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 6

(1) Northern Iowa vs. Drake/Illinois State winner, noon (FS Midwest, FS Kansas City, FS Indiana, ESPN+)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

(4) Bradley vs. (5) Southern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. (FS Midwest, FS Kansas City, FS Indiana, ESPN+)

(2) Loyola-Chicago vs. Valparaiso/Evansville winner, 6 p.m. (FS Midwest+, FS Kansas City+, FS Indiana+, ESPN+)

(3) Indiana State vs. (6) Missouri State, 8:30 p.m. (FS Midwest+, FS Kansas City+, FS Indiana+ ESPN+)

Semifinals — Saturday, March 7

2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

5 p.m. (CBSSN)

Championship — Sunday, March 8

1 p.m. (CBS)