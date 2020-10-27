UNI men's basketball adds third 2021 commit in Landon Wolf of Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa men’s basketball has added another in-state prospect to its 2021 recruiting class.

Cedar Falls standout Landon Wolf — a 6-foot-5 guard — announced his verbal commitment to the Panthers last week, joining teammate Chase Courbat as part of UNI’s 2021 class.

“There were a lot of reasons I’d say, but most important to me is I’ve always dreamed of playing at UNI,” Wolf told The Gazette. “It was pretty exciting to get that opportunity.”

Wolf’s final list of schools included Toledo, South Dakota and the Panthers. Meanwhile, Cedar Falls boys’ basketball coach Ryan Schultz says he got calls from coaches at Wisconsin, Davidson and Army who also had interest in the sharp-shooting guard.

Extremely excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Northern Iowa! pic.twitter.com/zGEOKbb5bE — Landon Wolf (@Landon_Wolf3) October 23, 2020

“It’s been quite a run for us with guys just staying home and going to UNI and that’s been pretty exciting for our school and our community,” Schultz said. “I knew (UNI) was very interested — among some others — and Landon’s had a great recruiting season (this past) offseason.”

Wolf, who started 25 of the Tigers’ 26 games last season, averaged 11.8 points and five rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field and 44 percent (55-125) from 3-point range.

Now a senior, he helped lead a well-balanced Cedar Falls team to a 23-3 record last season and a third-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament.

Wolf said it was useful to have his older brother Logan — who plays football and basketball at UNI — as a resource for his decision-making process, but ultimately made the decision largely himself and with the help of his parents. UNI’s history of player development was also one of the biggest factors in his commitment.

Landon Wolf and his Schultz both described his catch-and-shoot and overall shot-making abilities as ready for the college level.

“First, he can shoot the ball. He’s an excellent shooter,” Schultz said. “He brings so (many) other things to his game now. He’s lengthy, 6-5 with guard skills, so he can guard multiple positions. His footwork has gotten so much better he can create his own shot now. He’s good going to the rim now. Great understanding of the game. Just brings a lot of those intangibles.”