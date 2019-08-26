Norwalk guard Bowen Born commits to UNI men's basketball

Northern Iowa men’s basketball received its third verbal commitment in the Class of 2020 from Norwalk standout Bowen Born on Saturday night.

Born, a 5-foot 11 left-handed guard, averaged 27.8 points and 3.7 assists as a junior, leading Norwalk to a 22-5 record last season and a second-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament. He averaged 32.6 points in Norwalk’s three state tournament games.

Born had received some high-major interest, recently taking an unofficial visit to Iowa before the Hawkeyes landed 2020 guard Ahron Ulis. Born held offers from Drake, Indiana State, South Dakota, Toledo and Bowling Green.

He joins North Scott’s Tytan Anderson and Lake City’s Nathan Heise in UNI’s 2020 recruiting class. The Panthers have two 2020 scholarships remaining