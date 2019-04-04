Minnesota guard Antwan Kimmons commits to UNI basketball

CEDAR FALLS — After redshirt guard Tray Croft entered the transfer portal earlier this week, Northern Iowa was back in the 2019 market in search of help for its backcourt.

Head coach Ben Jacobson and his staff worked quickly, securing a commitment from Antwan Kimmons, a 6-foot, 185-pound guard from Tartan High School in St. Paul, Minn.

Kimmons averaged 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game this past season for Tartan.

He originally signed with Idaho State in November, but was granted his release after Bengals head coach Bill Evans’ contract was not renewed late last month.

Kimmons joins Dubuque Senior's Noah Carter, Oskaloosa's Cole Henry and Garner GHV's James Betz in UNI’s 2019 recruiting class.