AJ Green declares for NBA Draft, maintaining option to return to UNI

Northern Iowa guard AJ Green has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, UNI announced Saturday.

Green was the 2019-20 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, averaging 19.7 points and 3.0 assists as a sophomore for the Valley regular-season champion Panthers (25-6).

The Cedar Falls native shot 41.6 percent from the field, including 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

He was the 2018-19 MVC Freshman of the Year aver averaging 15.0 points for a team that went 16-19.

Green is not hiring an agent and can still return to UNI for the 2020-21 season.