Tyler Cook waived by Denver Nuggets

The NBA’s Denver Nuggets waived rookie forward Tyler Cook of Iowa Wednesday.

Cook had been on a two-way contract with Denver. He played a total of nine minutes in two preseason games, scoring two points.

Cook left Iowa after his junior season to turn pro. He played for the Nuggets in the NBA Summer League in July, averaging 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds, then signed with them in August.

He averaged 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes last season, and was their leader in both categories in each of the last two seasons.