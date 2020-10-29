ARTICLE

Two Hawkeye freshmen football players to transfer

RB Shadrick Byrd, LB Yahweh Jeudy leaving

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) tackles Hawkeyes running back Shadrick Byrd (23) during Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) tackles Hawkeyes running back Shadrick Byrd (23) during Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Aug. 10, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Iowa redshirt freshmen football players Shadrick Byrd and Yahweh Jeudy have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal with the intention to transfer at the end of the fall semester.

The announcement was made Thursday by head football coach Kirk Ferentz.

Byrd is a running back from Alabaster, Ala., Jeudy a linebacker from Pompano Beach, Fla. Jeudy has not seen game action, while Byrd played on special teams in Iowa’s opening contest.

Both players earned first-team all-state honors as high school seniors.

