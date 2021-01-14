SPORTS

Sunday's Iowa-Northwestern men's basketball game moves to 11 a.m.

It gets a national television audience, courtesy of CBS

Bill Raftery, who will do color commentary on CBS' telecast of Sunday's Iowa-Northwestern men's basketball game, is inte
Bill Raftery, who will do color commentary on CBS’ telecast of Sunday’s Iowa-Northwestern men’s basketball game, is interviewed at New York’s Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2014. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

If you don’t like the college basketball schedule, wait 15 minutes and it will change.

It was announced Thursday that Sunday’s Iowa-Northwestern men’s game at Northwestern, originally scheduled for Monday and then moved to Sunday at 8 p.m., has been switched to 11 a.m., and will be televised by CBS.

Ian Eagle will do play-by-play and Bill Raftery will be on color commentary.

The No. 5 Hawkeyes (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten) had their scheduled Thursday night home game against Michigan State postponed because of COVID-19 issues within Michigan State’s program.

 

