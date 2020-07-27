Photos: Fairfield vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, Class 4A Iowa high school state softball quarterfinals

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- North Linn uses 7th-inning rally to top Durant in state baseball quarterfinals
- Iowa high school state softball 2020: Monday's scores, live stream replays and more
- Mount Vernon gets past Humboldt at state softball with defense and Nicole Sullivan’s slam
- Cedar Rapids man turns his Black Lives Matter sign into T-shirt fundraiser
- Iowa high school state softball 2020: Our predictions
- Photos: North Linn vs. Durant, Class 2A Iowa high school state baseball quarterfinals