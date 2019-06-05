Small College Sports

Mount Mercy unveils new athletics facility

Grand opening of Rinderknecht Athletic Center is Friday

An M salvaged from the old Hennessey Recreation Center floor is seen at the end of a sprint track in preparation for the grand opening of Mount Mercy University’s Rinderknecht Athletic Center, 939 17th St. NE, in northeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The short track could be used by rehabbing athletes getting treatment in the new physical therapy office at the center. Extensive renovations have transformed the former warehouse into a state-of-the-art wellness and athletic performance center. The building houses batting cages, golf hitting and putting greens, a sprint track, an athletic training room, fitness/cardio/weight equipment and a dynamic movement area for the university’s competitive dance team or for yoga. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — The newest addition to Mount Mercy University’s growing athletics facilities, the Rinderknecht Athletic Center, is set for its grand opening on Friday.

A transformed warehouse, located at 939 17th Street NE, the athletic center is a “state-of-the-art wellness and athletic performance center.” The building offers batting cages, golf hitting and putting greens, a sprint track, an athletic training room, fitness/cardio/weight equipment, plus an area for yoga.

The neighboring building, formerly the Barry K. Wendt building, houses administrative offices.

The renovation was made possible through a substantial lead gift from John Rinderknecht, Mount Mercy trustee and president of Ram Development Company.

“The Rinderknecht Athletic Center is truly a game-changer at Mount Mercy and will make a tremendous impact on the Hill,” Brenda Haefner, vice president for development and alumni relations, said in a release.

The grand opening will have several speakers, beginning at 6 p.m.

