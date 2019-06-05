Mount Mercy unveils new athletics facility

CEDAR RAPIDS — The newest addition to Mount Mercy University’s growing athletics facilities, the Rinderknecht Athletic Center, is set for its grand opening on Friday.

A transformed warehouse, located at 939 17th Street NE, the athletic center is a “state-of-the-art wellness and athletic performance center.” The building offers batting cages, golf hitting and putting greens, a sprint track, an athletic training room, fitness/cardio/weight equipment, plus an area for yoga.

The neighboring building, formerly the Barry K. Wendt building, houses administrative offices.

The renovation was made possible through a substantial lead gift from John Rinderknecht, Mount Mercy trustee and president of Ram Development Company.

“The Rinderknecht Athletic Center is truly a game-changer at Mount Mercy and will make a tremendous impact on the Hill,” Brenda Haefner, vice president for development and alumni relations, said in a release.

The grand opening will have several speakers, beginning at 6 p.m.