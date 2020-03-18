Small College Sports

Mount Mercy turns to Tim Schuring for women's basketball rebuilding task

He has revived men's programs at the NAIA level before

Tim Schuring, Mount Mercy Mustangs
Tim Schuring, Mount Mercy Mustangs

CEDAR RAPIDS — He has done it before.

Tim Schuring takes on the challenge of rebuilding the Mount Mercy University women’s basketball program. The school announced his hiring Wednesday.

“Over the last year, I developed a strong desire to get back into coaching,” said Schuring, 53. “I wanted to build a program that has been struggling, that needs to be built up.”

Mount Mercy certainly qualifies.

The Mustangs went 5-24 last season, 2-22 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. They lost their final seven games.

Schuring succeeds Micha Mims, who announced Feb. 5 that she was stepping down at the end of the season. Mims compiled a 30-91 record in four seasons.

“Tim has revived collegiate programs into conference and national contenders,” Mount Mercy athletics director Paul Gavin said in a release. “His passion for creating a strong and positive team culture will be integral to the success of our women’s basketball program.”

Schuring took over the men’s program at NAIA Division-II Saint Mary (Kan.) in 1998. Under his leadership, the Spires went from four victories to a school-record 24 wins and reached the Sweet 16 of the NAIA national tournament in his third season.

He went on to lead the men’s program at Dakota State (S.D.) — another NAIA Division II program — from 2001 through 2005, taking a four-win team to the runner-up in the Dakota Athletic Conference in 2004-05.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Schuring also served as a head boys’ coach at Blakesburg, Seymour and Albia high schools and as an men’s assistant at Iowa Wesleyan and Luther. He founded TNT5 Basketball Development, a skill-development organization, in 2008 and has coached at the club level.

“I think turning programs around ... it’s something I enjoy doing, and I think I have a set of skill to do it,” he said. “All building processes take time, but I definitely think Mount Mercy is a program with a great deal of potential.”

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Small College Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Wrestlers provide unfiltered voice in tough times

NCAA Wrestling Championships: 5 Iowa storylines affected by unexpected cancellation

Wartburg's Kyle Briggs refocused and became better wrestler after skateboarding accident

'It was gut-wrenching': The scene in Cedar Rapids as D-III Wrestling Championships were canceled

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Patrons of Cedar Rapids restaurant asked to self isolate after DJ diagnosed with COVID-19

University of Iowa canceling spring commencement, moving courses online for semester

Regents declare state of emergency, allow for extra paid sick leave

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 18: Expiring driver's licenses OK for now

Hy-Vee temporarily cuts store hours due to coronavirus

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.