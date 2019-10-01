Small College Sports

Grinnell College cancels remainder of 2019 football season

School cites injuries, lack of available players after 0-3 start

Grinnell quarterback Sam Poulos lies on the field after a tackle by Cornell defensive lineman Kody Capets during a 2015 Midwest Conference football game at Ash Park Field in Mount Vernon. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
GRINNELL — Grinnell College announced Tuesday is was ending its 2019 football season “to protect the health and safety of its student-athletes.”

Only 28 players are available from a 39-player roster. There have been numerous injuries this season.

The current state of the football team “precludes the college from providing a safe environment,” a release noted.

“Grinnell is unwilling to compromise the health and safety of its players, including the 11 players who over the course of the first seven weeks of practice and play, will miss some or all of the season,” the release read.

Grinnell, an NCAA Division III program, was 0-3 this season with seven remaining games, all of which will be canceled, beginning Saturday against St. Norbert. The Pioneers were outscored 141-3 in their three losses this year. They were scheduled to host Cornell on Nov. 9.

