SPORTS MOVIES

Best sports movies: 'Slap Shot' is true to the sport of hockey

For the true story of hockey, look no further than the 1977 Paul Newman vehicle,
For the true story of hockey, look no further than the 1977 Paul Newman vehicle, “Slap Shot.” (Universal Pictures/IMDb)
SPORTS MOVIES ARTICLES

12:00PM | Tue, May 05, 2020

Best sports movies: 'Slap Shot' is true to the sport of hockey ...

12:00PM | Mon, May 04, 2020

Best sports movies: Just as baseball is America, 'Field of Dreams' has ...
View More SPORTS MOVIES Articles

Editor’s note: The Gazette sports staff has compiled lists of its top 15 favorite sports movies. Each day, a different staffer will share some insight into one of their favorites. Some of them are classics, watched and re-watched time and time again. But for a few, maybe we’ll be able to convince some of you to check it out for the very first time.

A last-place team is folding in a burned-out city that itself is being abandoned because “10,000 millworkers have just been placed on waivers.”

Reg Dunlop — Paul Newman, playing the hero, an aging, spent reject of a player-coach — feels the pinch. Knowing the Charlestown Chiefs are doomed once the mill closes, Dunlop crosses the hockey line, going from straight up, honest and gentlemanly to goon show.

Dunlop massages the gate and the Chiefs’ prospects when he uncorks the Hanson Brothers, three violent brutes from the hockey wilds of Canada — aka the Iron League. Sure, the Hanson Brothers’ first shift is cartoonish violence, but it’s damn funny. (Leaning over the goal and slashing across the face ... they just don’t highstick like that anymore.)

There’s no empty-headed jock mysticism, a la “Bull Durham.” That’s Hollywood.

“Slap Shot” is true to the sport of hockey. There’s never enough tape and there’s always too much laundry. Or “Slap Shot” is something close to it, something for laughs, anyway.

Screenwriter Nancy Dowd followed the 1974-75 Johnstown (Pa.) Jets, her brother Ned’s team, with a tape recorder and came up with a story, profanity and all. By the way, Ned Dowd played Ogilthorpe, who is still deported to Canada.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

This was the ’70s and this was minor league hockey. There is relentless profanity, highsticking, blood, fighting, Walt makin’ it look mean, a great disco soundtrack (Maxine Nightingale’s “Right Back Where We Started From”) and a politically incorrect character named Clarence “Screaming Buffalo” Swamptown.

And, if nothing else, Newman in a full-leather ensemble.

My Top 15 sports movies

1. Slap Shot — Dynamite ladies at The Aces. A $100 bounty on the head of Tim McCracken. That Hanrahan has got some problems. The Charlestown Chiefs are champions of the Federal League.

2. Raging Bull — Literally, the most bruising portrait. Also, the last movie my dad saw in the theater. He said it was perfect and there didn’t need to be anymore movies.

3. Rocky — The “Rocky work song” is the music that plays over the training montage. It’s the theme for everything you’ve worked your ass off for in your life.

4. Breaking Away — We all have some townie in us.

5. Heaven Can Wait — Hilarious, charming. Julie Christie, Jack Warden AND Buck Henry.

6. The Bad News Bears — Does Kelly Leak go to the bathroom for you, Tanner Boyle?

7. The Longest Yard — Burt Reynolds’ version is the only version. Ray Nitschke was an acting powerhouse.

8. Eight Men Out — John Sayles is painfully underrated.

9. North Dallas Forty — I didn’t know the Nick Nolte character went to Iowa until Brian Ferentz pointed out the Iowa pennant hanging in Phillip Elliott’s apartment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Celebrate National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week is May 6-12! Send a message to your favorite nurse in our May 10 publication of Milestones celebrating National Nurses Week.

Submit
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Marketing Grant

The Gazette has launched a community grant program to help local businesses continue marketing themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apply Now
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Awards Nominations

Honoring local companies, organizations and individuals that have demonstrated impressive achievements in business in the Corridor between June 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020.

Learn More

10. Miracle — Tonight, we are the greatest hockey team in the world. (Tears running down my cheeks right now.)

11. Rounders — Pay dat man his muhnee!

12. Kingpin — 1979 Waitress: Tanqueray and Tab. Ernie McCracken: Keep ‘em comin’, sweets, I got a long drive. Do me a favor, will you? Would you mind washing off that perfume before you come back to our table?

13. Caddyshack — You owe me one gumball machine. (When my brother was alive, all of our convos included non sequiturs that were lines from movies we saw as kids. This was a big one. So was “Ain’t gonna be no rematch.”)

14. Hoop Dreams — I often forget how much is at stake for the kids with the dreams in any sport.

15. Murderball — You’ll love these guys.

Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com

SPORTS MOVIES ARTICLES
View More SPORTS MOVIES Articles
Morehouse

The Gazette

All articles by Marc

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE SPORTS MOVIES ARTICLES ...

Best sports movies: Just as baseball is America, 'Field of Dreams' has become Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa sees deadliest day yet from coronavirus

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, May 5

Her sister was shot and killed last week in Cedar Rapids. Now Victoria McDaniel is calling attention to domestic violence

Cottage Grove is the fifth Linn County facility with coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 5:

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.