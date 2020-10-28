Saturday's Wisconsin-Nebraska football game canceled

Saturday’s Wisconsin-Nebraska football game in Lincoln is canceled.

The Badgers called it off. They have 12 positive COVID-19 cases over the last five days, six players and six staff, including head coach Paul Chryst and starting quarterback Graham Mertz.

There is no room in the Big Ten schedule for a makeup date. It’s the first Big Ten postponement/cancellation, but the 37th in the FBS this season. Chryst is the 10th FBS head coach to test positive.

The game will be declared no contest by the Big Ten and won’t be a win or a loss for either team.

“Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus,” Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said in a news release. “The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days.”

Iowa isn’t scheduled to play Wisconsin until Dec. 12 in Iowa City.