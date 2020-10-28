Iowa Football

Saturday's Wisconsin-Nebraska football game canceled

COVID-19 claims its first Big Ten contest

Head football coaches Kirk Ferentz of Iowa and Paul Chryst of Wisconsin talk before their teams played at Kinnick Stadiu
Head football coaches Kirk Ferentz of Iowa and Paul Chryst of Wisconsin talk before their teams played at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

Saturday’s Wisconsin-Nebraska football game in Lincoln is canceled.

The Badgers called it off. They have 12 positive COVID-19 cases over the last five days, six players and six staff, including head coach Paul Chryst and starting quarterback Graham Mertz.

There is no room in the Big Ten schedule for a makeup date. It’s the first Big Ten postponement/cancellation, but the 37th in the FBS this season. Chryst is the 10th FBS head coach to test positive.

The game will be declared no contest by the Big Ten and won’t be a win or a loss for either team.

“Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus,” Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said in a news release. “The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days.”

Iowa isn’t scheduled to play Wisconsin until Dec. 12 in Iowa City.

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Northwestern isn't necessarily a must win for Iowa, but the game's importance is up there

The biggest fans - players' parents - are at Big Ten 2020 football games

Iowa football: 5 things to know about Northwestern

Iowa football depth chart: No big news ahead of Northwestern game

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Developers promised Iowa City mobile home residents new homes. That was 17 months ago

Rejection of anti-abortion student group labeled 'hate group' reversed at University of Northern Iowa

Trump Jr. in Cedar Rapids: Too much at stake to not re-elect father

'Go ahead, throw your vote away'

Collins Aerospace reports 94 percent drop in adjusted operating profit

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.