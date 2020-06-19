Recreation

RAGBRAI announces new 3-day ride set for October 2020

More details for 'Great Iowa Fall Ride' coming in Julyl

Cyclists arrive in Centerville after an 84-mile ride during Day 4 of RAGBRAI on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

RAGBRAI officals announced on their website Friday morning that October 2020 will bring a 3-day ride. The announcement comes just two months after the cancellation of the 2020 bicycle ride.

The “Great Iowa Fall Ride” is set to take place on October 2, 3, and 4. More details are to come from officials on Saturday, July 25, the last day of the RAGBRAI virtual ride for 2020.

Organizers canceled the annual midsummer bicycle ride after concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

“The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team, and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one,” Dieter Drake, RAGBRAI ride director, said in a news release. “We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest.”

The ride was scheduled to take place from July 19-25, 2020. It will be held July 25-31 in 2021.

RAGBRAI dates back to 1973 and traditionally is held the last full week of July. The ride always starts somewhere along Iowa’s western border, the Missouri River, and ends along its eastern border, the Mississippi River.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

 

