The Oct. 12 Penn State-Iowa game at Kinnick Stadium will be at 6:30 p.m.

It will mark the second-consecutive time a game between the two in Iowa City is in prime-time. The Nittany Lions scored on the last play of the game to leave Kinnick with a 21-19 win in 2017.

The television network for the game is to be determined.

