Fishing can bond a father and son

CEDAR RAPIDS — “With sons and fathers, there’s an inexplicable connection and imprint that your father leaves on you.”

Actor Brad Pitt, the father of six, once made that statement.

Cedar Rapids Xavier junior Tyler Wilken has found that bond with his dad, Brian, by spending hours on a pond or a frozen lake together.

“I started ice fishing when I was little and I started because my dad liked to do it and I wanted to go with him,” Tyler said.

When Tyler was younger, his dad instilled a passion for fishing in him.

“He has taught me everything I know about fishing and the outdoors,” Tyler said. “Without him, I would not have found my love for fishing.”

While out on the water and ice, Brian has shared wise words his son will not forget.

“He taught me the importance of patience,” Tyler said. “If things are not working out, just wait it out and good things will happen.”

For Brian, fishing is more than just a hobby he can pass on to his son. He said he enjoys just experiencing Mother Nature with his son.

“Fishing with my son is important to me because it gives us both a chance to enjoy time together, while also enjoying a pastime that we both love,” Brian said.

In the winter, Tyler tries to go ice fishing with his dad as much as he can, but it is getting harder to find the time to go.

“My family has gotten really busy since my sister and I have grown up,” Tyler said. “We always have something going on during the weekend, making it hard to go fishing.”

When they are able to find the time, Tyler and his dad usually head to a small farm pond with their truck full of gear.

“We have ice augers to drill holes in the ice, an ice flasher, which is basically a fish finder that you stick through the ice, fishing rods, and if it is windy, we bring an ice tent,” Tyler said.

Tyler has learned these tricks from his dad, like Tyler’s grandpa taught Brian. The passion for fishing has been passed down from generation to generation. Tyler intends to continue this tradition when he is older.

“I want to carry on the tradition of ice fishing, fishing, hunting and just being outdoors with my kids,” Tyler said.

The traditions and passions handed down through generations will never be forgotten. According to the Wilken family, a bond between a father and a son can never melt away.