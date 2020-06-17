ARTICLE

Nick LeClere named new Cedar Rapids Kennedy head wrestling coach

Former North Linn state champ and Coe NCAA runner-up had served as Cougars assistant

Coe College 165-pounder Nick LeClere is congratulated by Coe College head wrestling coach John Oostendorp after defeating St. John’s Matt Baarson in the quarterfinals of the Division III NCAA Wrestling Championships at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Friday, March 5, 2010. LeClere took the 20-8 victory and will advance to the semifinals. (Julie Koehn/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Activities Director Aaron Stecker confirmed Wednesday that Nick LeClere is expected to be the Cougars’ next head wrestling coach, pending board approval.

“The interview committee sat down and looked at Nick’s experience and his vision for the program through the transition from three to five years ago and what he wants it to look like ...,” Stecker said. “We’ve seen what he’s built in our Junior Cougar wrestling program and it all just fit.”

LeClere has served as an assistant on the Kennedy wrestling and softball teams. He worked with former wrestling coach Dennis Hynek, who resigned after last season. The Cougars were 17th at the Class 3A state traditional tournament and reached the regional dual finals, falling to North Scott and posting a 10-2. Kennedy has won two straight Mississippi Valley Conference divisional crowns.

LeClere was a 2007 state champion for North Linn. He started his college career at the University of Iowa before transferring to Coe. He was a two-time NCAA Division III finalist and three-time All-American for the Kohawks. LeClere’s family has been heavily involved in wrestling, including his father, Doug, and brothers, Dan and Chris.

“We had some good folks to look at,” Stecker said. “It wasn’t an easy decision to differentiate, but we’re excited about Nick and his potential as a head coach.

“It’s in his blood and his family’s blood.”

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

 

