Newbies help Iowa men's basketball to exhibition cruise

IOWA CITY — Here’s the story of Monday night’s men’s basketball exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena:

University of Iowa 96, Lindsey Wilson College 58.

Look, nothing happened here Monday against the NAIA team from Columbia, Ky., that will tell the tale of the Hawkeyes’ 2019-20 regular season. Which opens here Friday with an 8 p.m. game against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. But a lot of positives were on display, as you would expect in a game like this.

Starting with, Jordan Bohannon played. And survived. Whether he plays the full season instead of shutting it down before losing a medical redshirt by playing 30 percent of his team’s games this season will be an ongoing story until it officially isn’t. So far, so good.

The senior guard didn’t start. He began the game and the second half riding a stationary bike to be loose for when he did get in the game. He had hip surgery in May.

Bohannon’s first shot of the game was, naturally, a 3-pointer. He swished it.

“I actually kind of got a little goosebumps,” Bohannon said. “It’s been a long, long process the last five, six months. It’s been quite a grind.”

He finished 1-of-3 with two assists in 15 minutes. More importantly, he said “I felt good. I made sure I was warmed up.”

What about the newbies? Redshirt freshman guard CJ Fredrick started in Bohannon’s place and sank back-to-back 3-pointers in the game’s first three minutes. He made 6 of his 7 shots, was 4-of-5 from 3-point distance, and had an economical 18 points.

“I don’t think anyone’s more excited for him than I am,” said Hawkeye sophomore wing Joe Wieskamp, who had a game-high 19 points. “We’ve been roommates since the beginning. He worked real hard last season and really took full advantage of that redshirt.”

“I believe in myself and my teammates believe in me,” Fredrick said. “I was able to show that tonight.”

As for the other newbies, freshman forward Patrick McCaffery had three dunks and 12 points. Freshman point guard Joe Toussaint had five points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes. Senior transfer guard Bakari Evelyn was scoreless in 17 minutes.

Redshirt sophomore forward Jack Nunge looks ready to resume major-college competition. The 6-foot-11 forward had 11 points and six rebounds.

Returning starting post player Luka Garza had 16 points in 17 minutes. Sophomore point guard Connor McCaffery had 11 assists, three more than his regular-season career-high.

Iowa made 55.7 percent of its field goal tries, and allowed just 34.8 percent. It was Big Ten against NAIA, folks.

“Now we go for keeps,” said Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery.

