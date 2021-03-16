2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships: 7 things to watch, predictions

Iowa is looking for its first NCAA wrestling team title since 2010. Spencer Lee vies for his third title that was disrupted last season. How will the Hawkeyes’ other top seeds fare? Iowa State will attempt to crack the top 10. Here are seven things to watch and predictions:

1. Spencer Lee goes for 3rd title

Iowa’s Spencer Lee was denied a chance for a third NCAA title last year when the tournament was canceled. The Hawkeyes’ 125-pounder remains on pace to become the fifth D-I four-time national champion and Iowa’s first.

The reigning Hodge Trophy and Sullivan Award winner hasn’t wrestled a full match, recording pins or technical falls in each of his seven victories. He is a heavy favorite, despite three other unbeaten wrestlers in the bracket.

Lee also sets the tone and is focused on leading Iowa to its first title since 2010.

2. Another tough road for Alex Marinelli

For the third straight season, Iowa’s Alex Marinelli is the top seed at 165. Similar to the 2019 tournament in Pittsburgh, Marinelli faces a challenging path to reach the finals. He could face UNI’s Austin Yant in his first match.

Friday could include two notable roadblocks. A possible quarterfinal against Stanford’s No. 8 Shane Griffith, who has only lost once the last two seasons. Making the semifinals might be a rematch with Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis, the 2017 champ who knocked Marinelli into consolation round that year.

3. Jacob Warner in a wide-open bracket

The 197-pound bracket could be one of the most unpredictable weights of the tournament. This might be the weight a lower seed busts the bracket.

Fifth-seeded Jacob Warner of Iowa has the ability to be in the final, following a third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships including a 3-1 sudden victory loss to Michigan’s No. 1 Myles Amine. The potential is there, but he could face a tough test in Oklahoma State’s Big 12 champ A.J. Ferrari in the quarters before a possible rematch with Amine. Both are winnable.

4. Iowa’s bonus points

The current crop of Hawkeyes have demonstrated a knack for bonus-point victories the last two seasons, which has contributed to their dominance.

Lee has racked up pins and technical falls against everyone.

Austin DeSanto (133) averaged more than 20 points a match in the regular season.

Top-seeded Jaydin Eierman (141) and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi are dangerous as pinners in each match.

Alex Marinelli and top-seeded Michael Kemerer are capable of bonus points anytime.

Stockpiling extra points will help the Hawkeyes pull away.

5. Will Max Murin rebound?

Max Murin had a lackluster Big Ten tournament, going 0-2 after earning the No. 2 seed at 149. One big move in each match sunk him, forcing him to rely on an at-large big.

He is seeded 12th but was ranked fifth before the postseason. Expect a better showing with the second life.

Murin will have to exact revenge against Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett in second round. If he can do that, he could advance all the way to the semifinals.

Nelson Brands (184) is also seeded 12th. He had a strong Big Ten tournament and could reach the podium.

6. Iowa State on verge of top 10

Iowa State has eight qualifiers with a shot of a top-10 finish. The Cyclones have some tough draws and young wrestlers in the mix. T

he Cyclones have three legit All-America candidates with third-seeded 157-pounder David Carr capable of winning a national title. A likely semifinal with North Carolina State’s Hayden Hidlay could be one of the best in that round.

Heavyweight Gannon Gremmel has produced his best season and is the sixth seed. He has the ability to reach the semifinals.

Ian Parker is No. 7 at 141. Iowa State could move a couple more to the podium, including Zach Redding at 133, if he can string together enough consolation victories.

6. Parker Keckeisen, Brody Teske lead UNI

UNI qualified six wrestlers, including Big 12 champions Brody Teske and Parker Keckeisen. They lead the way for the Panthers. Keckeisen is the fourth seed at 184, while 125-pounder Teske is fifth.

Tough draws will be hard to overcome for Austin Yant (165), Lance Runyon (174) and heavyweight Carter Isley. Each could face a top-four seed at their weights in the first two rounds. Triston Lara opens with No. 10 seed.

Fans could get a Teske-Lee semifinal. Keckeisen is an unbeaten freshman, who could be a sleeper. A top-20 finish is likely with a shot at the top 15.

J.R. Ogden’s picks

Individual champions

125 — Spencer Lee, Iowa

133 — Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State

141 — Jaydin Eierman, Iowa

149 — Austin O’Connor, North Carolina

157 — David Carr, Iowa State

165 — Anthony Valencia, Arizona State

174 — Michael Kemerer, Iowa

184 — Aaron Brooks, Penn State

197 — Myles Amine, Michigan

Hwt. — Gable Steveson, Minnesota

Teams: 1. Iowa, 2. Penn State, 3. Oklahoma State

K.J. Pilcher’s picks

Individual champions

125 — Spencer Lee, Iowa

133 — Daton Fix, Oklahoma State

141 — Jaydin Eierman, Iowa

149 — Austin O’Connor, North Carolina

157 — Hayden Hidlay, North Carolina State

165 — Alex Marinelli, Iowa

174 — Michael Kemerer, Iowa

184 — Aaron Brooks, Penn State

197 — Myles Amine, Michigan

Hwt. — Gable Steveson, Minnesota

Teams: 1. Iowa, 2. Penn State, 3. N.C. State

Ben Visser’s picks

Individual champions

125 — Spencer Lee, Iowa

133 — Daton Fix, Oklahoma State

141 — Tariq Wilson, N.C. State

149 — Sammy Sasso, Ohio State

157 — David Carr, Iowa State

165 — Alex Marinelli, Iowa

174 — Michael Kemerer, Iowa

184 — Aaron Brooks, Penn State

197 — Eric Schultz, Nebraska

Hwt. — Gable Steveson, Minnesota

Teams: 1. Iowa, 2. Penn State, 3. N.C. State

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com