Iowa Football

Reports: Iowa-Missouri Music City Bowl canceled

Missouri uptick in COVID-19 cases forces cancellation of Wednesday game in Nashville

Iowa is without a bowl game.

Multiple reports Sunday afternoon said Missouri has pulled out of Wednesday’s Music City Bowl against Iowa in Nashville, Tenn., because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Tigers’ program.

The Columbia (Mo.) Daily Tribune said an uptick of positive tests and contact tracing within the Tigers’ program, reportedly related to the team’s trip to Mississippi State on Dec. 19, not players going home for Christmas.

Iowa’s team stayed in Iowa City for Christmas.

Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk and head football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz have a news conference scheduled Sunday for 3:15 p.m.

Barring an unforseeen set of circumstances, 6-2 Iowa won’t play in a bowl for the first season since 2014.

 

