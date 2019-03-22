Missouri outlasts Drake in NCAA women's basketball tournament overtime thriller

IOWA CITY — Robin Pingeton’s heart stopped — or at least sank — for a split second.

“I thought it looked good,” she said of Becca Hittner’s last-second 3-pointer.

Instead, Hittner drew back iron, and Missouri outlasted 25th-ranked Drake in overtime, 77-76, in an NCAA women’s basketball first-round game Friday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

In a game that featured 14 ties and 12 lead changes, Missouri (24-10) struck last. Jordan Roundtree made the second of three free throws with 1.1 seconds left.

Roundtree was fouled by Hittner on a desperation 3-pointer.

Drake got the rebound after Roundtree missed the third free throw, and got the ball at midcourt with 0.9 seconds left. Hittner got a good look at the top of the key.

“We still got a good look,” Hittner said. “This one really hurts.”

Drake (27-7) lost in the first round for the third straight year.

“This one is really painful,” Drake Coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “It’s a tough one, a really tough one.”

A second overtime would have been trouble for the Tigers. Their top two scorers — first Cierra Porter, than Sophie Cunningham — fouled out.

“It was stressful,” Cunningham said. “We’re two key players, but the rest of them stepped up.”

Missouri will face No. 8 Iowa in a second-round game Sunday. The Hawkeyes (27-6) edged Mercer, 66-61, Friday.

Drake had leads of 67-64 and 70-67 in overtime, but both times, Missouri answered. Hittner’s 3-pointer with 1:45 left gave the Bulldogs their final lead, 73-72.

Cunningham’s two free throws put Mizzou in front, 74-73, then Sara Rhine’s foul shot tied it for Drake.

Amber Smith connected from the middle of the lane for a 76-74 Mizzou advantage, then Maddy Dean made a pair of free throws to knot it, 76-76, with 15 seconds left.

Cunningham led all scorers with 21 points, and Porter added 18 for the Tigers.

Hittner paced Drake with 19 points, followed by Rhine (18), Nicole Miller (12) and Dean (10).

Drake held a 54-48 lead late in the third quarter and a 61-57 advantage with 6:10 left in regulation, but couldn’t make it stick.

MISSOURI 77, DRAKE 76 (OT)

NCAA First Round, at Iowa City

DRAKE (76): Sara Rhine 6-10 5-8 18, Maddie Monahan 2-3 0-0 5, Becca Hittner 7-21 1-1 19, Maddy Dean 3-4 2-2 10, Sammie Bachrodt 1-9 0-0 3, Monica Burich 0-2 0-0 0, Brenni Rose 3-6 0-0 7, Nicole Miller 5-8 0-0 12, Becca Jonas 1-2 0-0 2, Allie Wooldridge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 8-11 76.

MISSOURI (77): Cierra Porter 7-9 3-3 18, Sophie Cunningham 5-10 10-10 21, Lauren Aldridge 4-10 0-0 12, Jordan Roundtree 3-5 1-3 7, Amber Smith 5-14 0-0 11, Hannah Schuchts 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Chavis 0-3 0-0 0, Emmanuelle Tahane 1-1 0-0 2, Haley Troup 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 27-58 14-16 77.

Halftime: Missouri 33, Drake 30. End of regulation: 64-64. 3-point goals: Drake 12-26 (Rhine 1-2, Monahan 1-2, Hittner 4-8, Dean 2-3, Bachrodt 1-4, Burich 0-1, Rose 1-2, Miller 2-3, Jonas 0-1), Missouri 9-25 (Porter 1-1, Cunningham 1-4, Aldridge 4-9, Roundtree 0-1, Smith 1-2, Chavis 0-3, Troup 2-5). Team fouls: Drake 20, Missouri 16. Fouled out: Porter, Cunningham. Rebounds: Drake 34 (Hittner 9), Missouri 37 (Tahane 7). Assists: Drake 23 (Bachrodt 5), Missouri 15 (Cunningham, Smith 4). Steals: Drake 8 (Burich, Miller 2), Missouri 10 (Tahane 3). Turnovers: Drake 16, Missouri 19.

Attendance: 10,720.

