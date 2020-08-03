Minor League Sports

MLB cancels White Sox-Cardinals game scheduled next week for 'Field Of Dreams' movie site in Dyersville

White Sox expected to take on another opponent next season

FILE - In this undated file photo, people portraying ghost players emerge from a cornfield as they reenact a scene from
FILE - In this undated file photo, people portraying ghost players emerge from a cornfield as they reenact a scene from the movie "Field of Dreams" at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The 1989 film was No. 6 in The Associated Press' Top 25 favorite sports movies poll. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

CEDAR RAPIDS — They have built it, but no one will come. At least not this summer.

Major League Baseball has cancelled next week’s game between the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at a new one-off baseball stadium MLB constructed adjacent to the “Field of Dreams” movie site in rural Dyersville.

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports was the first to report the news. The Associated Press later confirmed it.

Rosenthal reported the cancellation of the Aug. 13 game, the first MLB regular-season game in Iowa history, and said it believed it had to do with “logistics” more than a coronavirus outbreak on the Cardinals team. As of Monday afternoon, St. Louis had seven players and six other staff members test positive for the potentially deadly virus.

The Cardinals have not played a game since last week Wednesday at Minnesota against the Twins and aren’t expected to play again until at least this weekend. A four-game series against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed.

The White Sox originally were to take on the New York Yankees but those plans were changed by COVID-19, and when MLB announced a truncated 60-game regular season based on geography. The new Dyersville stadium is said to seat 8,000 fans and cost over $6 million to construct.

The AP has reported a regular-season game will be played next season at the Dyersville site instead. The White Sox are expected to be one of the teams involved.

“These are unchartered waters for everybody,” Roman Weinberg said in a June story in The Gazette. Weinberg is director of operations for Go The Distance, LLC, which owns the “Field Of Dreams” site.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re all in this together, and we understand that. We understand the best choice for Major League Baseball in 2020 comes first.”

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids native Mitch Keller placed on IL by Pittsburgh Pirates

Cedar Rapids Kernels pivot from baseball company to entertainment company with season canceled

Town-team baseball is a way of life for Dubuque County

Scott Schebler describes MLB spring training restart as 'odd,' though he feels comfortable playing

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Longtime Linn County Supervisor Brent Oleson announces retirement

Gun violence in Cedar Rapids surging so far this year

Capitol Ideas column: Kim Reynolds' coronavirus response approval rating plummets

Woman convicted in 1979 West Branch murder shouldn't go free, victim's sister says

University of Iowa students say they're 'likely' to wear masks

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.