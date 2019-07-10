Minor League Sports

Los Angeles Angels draft pick Levi Usher of Cedar Rapids will play college baseball, not professional

37th-round pick heads to University of Louisville

Levi Usher
Levi Usher

CEDAR RAPIDS — It’ll be college baseball for Levi Usher, not professional baseball. At least not right now.

The outfielder from Cedar Rapids said Wednesday he will play this coming season at the University of Louisville. The former Prairie High School all-stater was a 37th-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in last month’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Teams have until 4 p.m. Thursday to sign their draftees.

“I will be going to Louisville,” Usher said via text. “I came down here on the first of this month, and I told (the Angels) that was my deadline for any last offers.”

Usher played this past season at Kirkwood Community College, hitting over .400 as a freshman. He also saw time this summer with the La Crosse Loggers of the collegiate Northwoods League.

He’ll be joining one of the nation’s top programs at Louisville, one that won 51 games this past season and advanced to the College World Series. One of his teammates with the Cardinals will be fellow outfielder and Cedar Rapids Washington grad Trey Leonard, who hit .264 in 50 games as a red-shirt freshman.

Usher will be eligible for the MLB Draft again next year.

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

2019 Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame class announced

Ben Kinne leaves Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for job at Air Force Academy

Josh Winder's time with Cedar Rapids Kernels likely dwindling: Minor league baseball notebook

Iowans in pro baseball: Mason McCoy continues breakout season at Double-A level

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa agrees to $115M increase in new Medicaid contracts

Eastern Iowa father dies in fireworks mishap

Chew on this: Pig & Porter closes, Crisp on hiatus, plus a new sushi spot

Former Iowa City paraeducator receives suspended sentence for child sexual abuse

Iowa is 2nd best state for retirement: study

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.