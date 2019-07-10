Los Angeles Angels draft pick Levi Usher of Cedar Rapids will play college baseball, not professional

CEDAR RAPIDS — It’ll be college baseball for Levi Usher, not professional baseball. At least not right now.

The outfielder from Cedar Rapids said Wednesday he will play this coming season at the University of Louisville. The former Prairie High School all-stater was a 37th-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in last month’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Teams have until 4 p.m. Thursday to sign their draftees.

“I will be going to Louisville,” Usher said via text. “I came down here on the first of this month, and I told (the Angels) that was my deadline for any last offers.”

Usher played this past season at Kirkwood Community College, hitting over .400 as a freshman. He also saw time this summer with the La Crosse Loggers of the collegiate Northwoods League.

He’ll be joining one of the nation’s top programs at Louisville, one that won 51 games this past season and advanced to the College World Series. One of his teammates with the Cardinals will be fellow outfielder and Cedar Rapids Washington grad Trey Leonard, who hit .264 in 50 games as a red-shirt freshman.

Usher will be eligible for the MLB Draft again next year.

