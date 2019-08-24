Iowans in pro baseball: A.J. Puk makes MLB debut, Mitch Keller gets 1st MLB win

Former Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Jake Adams (University of Iowa): First baseman hitting .313 in his first 18 games since being promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi (Astros). Has four home runs and 16 RBIs with the Hooks.

Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Pitcher is 10-5 with a 4.09 earned run average in 22 appearances, 21 starts, for high-A DUnedin (Blue Jays). Has won his last three starts.

Joel Booker (Iowa): Outfielder hitting 249 in 68 games for Double-A Birmingham (White Sox). Has eight doubles, three home runs and 29 RBIs, along with 15 stolen bases.

Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Catcher hasn’t played since August 11 for low-A Hagerstown (Nationals). Hitting .180 in 37 games, with two homers and eight RBIs.

C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Has pitched in 22 games, two starts, for low-A Lexington (Royals), has an 0-6 record, two saves and a 6.29 ERA. Has allowed 96 hits in 69 innings.

Zach Daniels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy/Iowa): Is 3-2 with a 5.23 ERA in 14 games for Rookie-level Danville (Braves). Has 37 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.

Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Pitcher rehabbed in the Arizona Rookie League after a long stint on Injured List at high-A Lynchburg (Indians), then was sent to low-A Lake County, where has made two appearances and thrown 3 1/3 shutout innings.

Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Outfielder hitting .234 in 81 games for low-A Wisconsin (Brewers), with a homer, 19 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Had his best big league start Friday for the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing six innings and giving up four hits and a run, striking out nine in a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds. Notched his first MLB victory early last week against the Los Angeles Angels.

Mason McCoy (Iowa): Shortstop hitting .276 in 95 games for Double-A Bowie (Orioles). Between Bowie and high-A Frederick, has a .299 average in 122 games.

Cole McDonald (New Hampton/Iowa): Pitcher is 1-0 with a 2.82 ERA in eight games, three starts, for Short season-A Tri-City (Astros). Has allowed 17 hits and struck out 24 in 22 1/3 innings.

Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder hitting .238 in 25 games for high-A Frederick (Orioles). Has a home run and nine RBIs.

Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher is on the Injured List at high-A Myrtle Beach (Cubs). Has 0-3 record and 5.11 ERA in 24 games. Also has a save.

A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington): Made his big league debut last week for the Oakland Athletics against the New York Yankees. Faced three batters, walking one, getting a popout and giving up a single, in that order.

Colin Rea (Cascade): Pitcher has 13-3 record and 3.71 ERA in 24 starts for Triple-A Iowa Cubs. Has given up just 126 hits in 136 innings.

Brady Schanuel (Iowa): Pitcher is 5-1 with a 3.67 ERA in 17 relief appearances for Rookie-level Rocky Mountain (Brewers). Has allowed 24 hits and 25 walks in 34 1/3 innings, with a whopping 63 strikeouts.

Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Outfielder is done for the season after recently having shoulder surgery. Hit .123 in 30 games for Cincinnati Reds and .216 in 53 games for Triple-A Louisville.

Connor Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Pitcher has made 11 appearances, four starts, for Arizona Rookie League Angels. Has 2-2 record and 5.17 ERA.

Spencer Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA in eight games, two starts, for Short season-A Williamsport (Phillies). Has given up 12 hits and 15 walks in 16 1/3 innings, with 18 strikeouts.

Keaton Winn (Pekin): Has 7-7 record and 3.18 ERA in 25 games, 19 starts, for low-A Augusta (Giants).