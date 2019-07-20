Iowans in pro baseball: Korry Howell with 8-game hitting streak in Midwest League

Former Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday, July 19, 2019.

l Jake Adams (University of Iowa): First baseman hitting .243 in 81 games for high-Class A Fayetteville (Astros), with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs.

l Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Pitcher continues to struggle for high-A Dunedin (Blue Jays), having allowed 20 earned run in his last three starts, spanning 13 1/3 innings. Is 6-4 overall in 17 starts with a 4.15 ERA.

l Joel Booker (Iowa): Outfielder went 3-for-4 with three RBIs Friday night for Double-A Birmingham (White Sox) in a win over Tennessee. Hitting .281 in 41 games overall for Birmingham, with a home run, 17 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

l Tyler Cropley (Iowa): Catcher hitting .172 in 30 games for low-A Hagerstown (National), with two home runs and seven RBIs.

l C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Pitcher is 0-2 with two saves and a 6.28 ERA in 16 relief appearances for low-A Lexington (Royals).

l Zach Daniels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy/Iowa): Has pitched in six games, including two starts, for Rookie-level Danville (Braves). Has an 0-1 record and a 6.00 ERA, with 16 strikeouts in 15 innings.

l Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Still on Injured List at high-A Lynchburg (Indians), where he hasn’t pitched since May 26. Has 1-1 record and 4.89 ERA in 10 games, five starts.

l Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Outfielder has an eight-game hitting streak that has raised his season batting average at low-A Wisconsin (Brewers) to .247 in 56 games. Has a home run, 16 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

l Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Pitcher is 7-4 with a 3.21 ERA in 16 starts for Triple-A Indianapolis (Pirates). Has 101 strikeouts in 87 innings.

l Mason McCoy (Iowa): Batting average for the shortstop with Double-A Bowie is .301 in 64 games, with five triples, two homers and 21 RBIs.

l Cole McDonald (Iowa): Pitcher has made four pro appearances and has given up one run and four hits in 8 1/3 innings. Currently on the roster of Shortseason-A Tri-City (Astros).

l Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Outfielder for low-A Delmarva went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBIs in a Friday night win over West Virginia. Hitting .286 in 45 games for the Shorebirds, with four homers and 34 RBIs.

l Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher remains on IL with high-A Myrtle Beach (Cubs), where he is 0-2 with a 5.24 ERA in 19 relief appearances.

l A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington): Pitched twice last week for Double-A Midland (Athletics), giving up a run in three innings, striking out five. With the RockHounds, he has a 4.32 ERA in six appearances, giving up nine hits and picking up 13 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.

l Colin Rea (Cascade): Continues good season for Triple-A Iowa (Cubs). Has 11-2 record in 18 starts, with a 3.17 ERA. Has allowed just 89 hits in 102 1/3 innings. FYI: He is not on parent Chicago’s 40-man major league roster.

l Brady Schanuel (Iowa): Progress in his last relief outing for Rookie-level Rocky Mountain (Brewers), as he threw 2 1/3 hitless, scoreless innings. Overall is 2-1 with a 5.71 ERA in nine appearances for the Vibes.

l Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Outfielder is back after a stint on the Injured List at Triple-A Louisville (Reds). Is 3-for-8 in his last two games with a RBI. Hitting .242 in 42 games overall.

l Connor Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Pitcher has five appearances in for Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Angels and has an 0-1 record and 7.98 ERA.

l Spencer Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Hasn’t pitched in a week for Shortseason-A Williamsport (Phillies). Is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in four pro appearances.

l Keaton Winn (Pekin): Pitcher has a 3-6 record and 3.49 ERA in 19 appearances, 13 starts, for low-A Augusta (Giants).

— Jeff Johnson