Iowans In PRO BASEBALL

Former local and area preps and former University of Iowa players who are in affiliated professional baseball. All statistics mentioned are through Friday

l Jake Adams (University of Iowa): First baseman hitting just .188 thus far in July for high-Class A Fayetteville (Astros). Has .249 batting average overall in 76 games, with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs.

l Nick Allgeyer (Iowa): Starting pitcher also struggling in July, with 10.61 earned run average in a pair of starts for high-A Dunedin (Blue Jays). Has 6-3 record and 3.59 earned run average in 16 starts overall. Has allowed 80 hits in 82 2/3 innings and has 80 strikeouts.

l Joel Booker (Iowa): The poor-July theme continues for another former Hawkeye. Hitting just .176 in nine games this month for Double-A Birmingham (White Sox). Overall batting average for Barons is .279 in 38 games, with a homer, 14 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

l Tyler Cropley (Iowa): It’s a broken record. Catcher is 1-for-11 in July for low-A Hagerstown (Nationals). Hitting .173 in 28 games overall, with a pair of homers and seven RBIs.

l C.J. Eldred (Mount Vernon/Iowa): Uncanny stuff. Pitcher has given up seven earned run in seven innings over two July appearances for low-A Lexington (Royals). Is 0-2 with a 6.87 ERA and two saves in 15 appearances for the Legends.

l Zach Daniels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy/Iowa): Finally some good July news. Pitcher gave up nine earned runs in 2 1/3 innings in a Fourth of July start for Rookie-level Danville (Braves), but followed that up with 3 2/3 innings of hitless, scoreless ball, adding seven strikeouts, in a relief appearance Thursday.

l Nick Gallagher (Iowa City West/Iowa): Remains on Injured List at high-A Lynchburg (Indians). Has 1-1 record and 4.89 ERA in 10 games, five starts.

l Korry Howell (Kirkwood Community College): Outfielder had a two-hit and three-hit game last week for low-A Wisconsin (Brewers). Hitting .228 in 50 games for the T-Ratts, with a homer and 13 RBis.

l Mitch Keller (Cedar Rapids Xavier): Pitcher threw six innings of two-hit shutout ball Thursday for Triple-A Indianapolis (Pirates) to improve his season numbers to 7-3, 3.05. Has 96 strikeouts in 82 innings.

l Mason McCoy (Iowa): Finally we have a former Hawkeye who hasn’t struggled in July. Shortstop’s great season continues at Double-A Bowie (Orioles). Hitting .315 in 57 games and .336 in 84 games overall between Bowie and high-A Frederick.

l Cole McDonald (Iowa): Did not pitch last week for Shortseason-A Tri-City (Astros). Brief pro career has consisted of two appearances and four shutout innings.

l Robert Neustrom (Iowa): Three two-hit games last week for the outfielder at low-A Delmarva (Orioles). Has .287 average in 38 games for the Shorebirds, with four home runs and 28 runs batted in.

l Tyler Peyton (Iowa): Pitcher got hit hard in two relief outings at Double-A Tennessee (Cubs), giving up seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Was sent back to high-A Myrtle Beach and is now on the Injured List.

l A.J. Puk (Cedar Rapids Washington): Pitching in relief about every four days at Double-A Midland (Athletics), as he returns from Tommy John surgery. Had one shutout inning in an outing for the RockHounds last week, then gave up a run in a two-inning stint later in the week. Has 5.56 ERA overall in seven outings at Midland and high-A Stockton.

l Colin Rea (Cascade): Pitched in Triple-A All-Star Game last week. Has has wonderful season: 10-2 record and 3.24 ERA in 17 starts for Iowa Cubs. Only 85 hits allowed in 94 1/3 innings.

l Nick Roscetti (Iowa): Infielder was given his release last week by the Milwaukee Brewers. Hit .169 in 23 games this season at high-A Carolina. In his four-year minor-league career, had a .264 average in 167 games.

l Brady Schanuel (Iowa): Pitcher has 1-1 record and 8.25 ERA in seven relief outings for Rookie-level Rocky Mountain (Brewers). Has thrown 12 innings and given up 13 hits and 14 walks, striking out 23. Those are some interesting numbers.

l Scott Schebler (Cedar Rapids Prairie): Outfielder is on Injured List at Triple-A Louisville (Reds). Has played 39 games since his demotion from the big leagues, hitting .241 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

l Connor Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Pitcher gave up a pair of runs in three relief innings in his last outing for the Arizona Rookie League Angels, but he did strike out seven guys. Has no record and a 7.71 ERA in four appearances overall.

l Spencer Van Scoyoc (Cedar Rapids Jefferson): Made his first appearance last week since being promoted to Shortseason-A Williamsport (Phillies), throwing two hitless, scoreless innings. Three pro outings so far in his young career: one earned run allowed in four innings.

l Keaton Winn (Pekin): Pitcher has started 12 games and made 18 appearances for low-A Augusta (Giants). Has 3-6 record and 3.70 ERA.

— Jeff Johnson