Former Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27

Los Angeles Angels pitcher found unresponsive in Texas hotel room

Dick Riddle of Oconomoc, Wis., (right) talks with Cedar Rapids Kernels' Tyler Skaggs before their game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Miller Park on Friday, May 7, 2010, in Milwaukee, Wis. Riddle has known Skaggs since he was a little boy. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at the age of 27 while traveling with the team in Texas, the Angels said on Monday.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the team said in a statement, which did not reveal the cause of death.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Major League Baseball said it had postponed Monday night’s game, when the Angels were due to play the Texas Rangers.

Kernels' Skaggs bides time before leaving

CEDAR RAPIDS - Tyler Skaggs still rides the bus, goes on road trips. He shows up to Memorial Stadium for home games the same time as everyone else.

The Southlake Police Department said officers responded to a call about an unconscious male in a Hilton hotel room.

When officers arrived they found Skaggs unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, no foul play is suspected,” the police said in a statement.

Skaggs, a Southern California native, was drafted out of high school by the Angels in the first round of the 2009 draft and made his big league debut in 2012. He posted a career ERA of 4.41 in 96 starts.

Skaggs, then 18, pitched for the Cedar Rapids Kernels of the low-Class A Midwest League when they were affiliated with the Angels in 2010. He was 8-4 with 3.61 ERA in 19 appearances, which included 14 starts.

He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks that summer, but remained with the Kernels because he had not been in professional baseball for a year at the time of the trade.

