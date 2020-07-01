Cedar Rapids RoughRiders hire Christian Frey as new goaltender coach

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders have announced the hiring of Christian Frey as their new goaltending coach.

Frey, 27, is a Texas native who played for Des Moines, Tri-City and Dubuque in the United States Hockey League. He played four years of college hockey at Ohio State before embarking on a brief professional career in the ECHL.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of such a successful organization,” Frey said. “After speaking with the coaching staff, it is no wonder why the RoughRiders have been one of the most consistent clubs in the USHL. I aim to come in and continue the success in whatever ways I can.”

Frey replaces Bobby Goepfert, who left the organization recently to return home to Long Island, New York. Frey is the second former Dubuque Fighting Saints player to be hired as a coach for the Riders, following Evan Janssen recently.

“We are excited to welcome Christian to the RoughRider family,” RoughRiders Coach/General Manager Mark Carlson said. “He was a successful goalie in the USHL, at Ohio State and the pro ranks. He knows the USHL very well and will be able to share his experiences with our goalies. I have been impressed with Christian’s passion, work ethic and drive to develop goaltenders. Our players and coaches look forward to working with Christian this season.”

The USHL met last week to discuss procedures moving toward a possible 2020-21 season but no announcements on plans have been made.

