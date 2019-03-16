Cedar Rapids River Kings' front office reshuffle ends with Reggie Harris as new GM

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids River Kings are part of an interesting dynamic.

With an ownership group that also controls a second Indoor Football League franchise in San Diego, it affords a level of cooperation between the two cities.

The River Kings announced that General Manager Ryan Eucker will transition to a co-owner/advisor role in Cedar Rapids while assuming GM duties in San Diego, a first-year franchise.

Reggie Harris, a former GM in Kansas City during both its Champions Indoor Football and Arena Football League stints, was hired to fill the GM position in Cedar Rapids.

“With the situation that we are at down there and just trying to get that team up to speed and running and rolling on all cylinders like we kind of have here in Cedar Rapids,” Eucker said. “It is just a situation where you have an opportunity to bring a guy like Reggie Harris to fill the day-to-day and admin kind of roles from a GM perspective and that allows me to help out the other team and do a little back and forth here over the next few months to get them up to speed and hopefully operating at a level that we can make sure that they are a continued member of the successful at that as well.”

Eucker, 33, directed a significant franchise rebranding effort over the past eight months that saw the former Cedar Rapids Titans re-emerge as the River Kings after seven seasons. In his place steps Harris, 45, who has a long history with current River Kings Director of Corporate Partnerships Wayne Dogette and is eager to build on the momentum that Eucker and his staff gained within the community.

“I am one of those guys that is real big on having us in the community, getting to the schools, meeting with the business leaders in town,” Harris said. “So my first priority is getting out, shaking as many of those hands as possible to understand what we are dealing with as a market. I know the football side. I know the entertainment side. Market dynamic is where I need the help.”

Harris, a University of Missouri-Kansas City alum and Kansas City resident, got his first glimpse of the operation when he attended the March 9 win over San Diego at the U.S. Cellular Center.

“From our staff standpoint, I was impressed to see how well the game ran,” Harris said. “But from a fans standpoint, my kids were even commenting on the fact that by the end of the game, I knew the names of four or five people that I had never met before. Just struck up conversations because they saw me walking around with a credential and were, ‘Who are you?’ That was something that you don’t get in every market. That was pretty neat.”

Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com