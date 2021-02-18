Minor League Sports

Cedar Rapids Kernels announce 120-game schedule for 2021 season

Season will run May 4 through Sept. 19

Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher Andrew Cabezas (21) pitches the ball during a game against the Kane County Cougars on Sunda
Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher Andrew Cabezas (21) pitches the ball during a game against the Kane County Cougars on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (David Harmantas/Freelance)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Kernels released their official 2021 schedule Thursday. The season will consist of 120 games beginning May 4 and ending Sept. 19: 60 at home and 60 on the road.

The Kernels are one of 12 teams in the High-A Central league, division mates with Peoria, Beloit, Quad Cities, Wisconsin and South Bend. The other division is Fort Wayne, Great Lakes, Lansing, Dayton, West Michigan and Lake County.

All 2021 series will be six games to cut down on travel. Cedar Rapids opens with six games May 4-10 against Peoria.

The Kernels play only one road series in May, with 18 homes games.

All series will be against division opponents, with the exception of a road series at Fort Wayne in June and a home series later in the month against Lansing. All Class A and Double-A teams will play 120-game regular seasons, while Triple-A will play 140 games.

The entire 2021 Kernels schedule is enclosed below. The Kernels announced last week they have signed a 10-year Player Development License with Major League Baseball to be the high-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

