Minor League Sports

Cedar Rapids Inferno semipro soccer club joins new Midwest Premier League

Second-year Inferno are fourth team to leave UPSL for local league

The Cedar Rapids Inferno are the fourth semipro soccer team to leave the UPSL for the new Midwest Premier League.
The Cedar Rapids Inferno are the fourth semipro soccer team to leave the UPSL for the new Midwest Premier League.

CEDAR RAPIDS — Less than nine months after the inception of the franchise, the Cedar Rapids Inferno are on the move.

While the semipro soccer team will remain firmly entrenched in Cedar Rapids, it announced Wednesday it was joining the newly-formed Midwest Premier League in time for the 2020 season.

“What is going to happen with this league now is that every team has a say in every decision that is being made,” Inferno Owner/Coach Kenan Malicevic told The Gazette. “We just want something that we can run ourselves properly and just look out for the best for our teams.”

Cedar Rapids is the fourth club to join the new league, which also includes Union Dubuque F.C., RWB Adria Chicago and DeKalb County United. Last season, all four teams competed in the United Premier Soccer League, which has over 300 teams across 32 states.

Cliff Conrad — owner and coach of Union Dubuque F.C. — will serve as commissioner of the Midwest Premier League. Between five and 10 teams are expected to be on board for the inaugural season, which will begin in April or May and run for three months. Including exhibition matches or “friendlies,” each team is expected to play 10-20 matches.

“First and foremost, we are looking forward to good competition,” Malicevic said. “If you look around the league so far, some of the teams have had up to 50, 60 years of soccer experience in their existence. That goes without saying that they are going to be very good teams to compete against. We are excited to be joining something like that.”

With its league destination settled, the nonprofit soccer organization can shift its attention to acquiring additional sponsors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We are already being contacted by a couple of different partners,” Malicevic said. “We need to attract as many people now as possible to work with us. Not in the way that we need donations, I just want to promote the name “Inferno” across town and then we are going to help them in the way that we can advertise for them.”

Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Minor League Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Jack Millar of Cedar Rapids RoughRiders earns USHL honor

Fresh off successful USHL Fall Classic, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders return for first 2 home games

Robby Newton's hat trick propels Cedar Rapids RoughRiders to USHL season-opening win

Snubbed in NHL Draft, Grant Silianoff of Cedar Rapids RoughRiders is fully healthy ... and motivated

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Federal help for Cedar Rapids flood wall starts with 4-foot-thick gate

Chick Corea discusses career en route to Hancher gig

Second suspect arrested in 2017 shooting death of Leland Harris

Coe hires new 'entrepreneur-in-residence'

Greta Thunberg and all our rage

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.